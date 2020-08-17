Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant launched, costs INR 60,698

It was just last month when reports about the addition of the Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant in the company’s product line-up started to surface. Now, Bajaj Auto has finally launched the new motorcycle. The 100cc commuter with better braking performance has been priced at INR 60,698*.

At this price, the new Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant is INR 2,221 costlier than the Platina 100 ES drum brake variant and INR 10,234 dearer than the Platina 100 KS. It also means that the new model is the range-topping trim in the Platina 100 line-up.

Bajaj Platina 100 Price List

Model Price* Bajaj Platina 100 KS INR 50,464 Bajaj Platina 100 ES (drum brake) INR 58,477 Bajaj Platina 100 ES (disc brake) INR 60,698

The new Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant features a 240mm front disc brake which will definitely enhance the commuter’s braking capabilities. Most likely, it is the same rotor that Bajaj Auto uses in the more premium Platina 110 H Gear. And at the rear, there is a 110mm drum brake with Anti-Skid braking system.

The inclusion of the front disc brake has resulted in a slight increase in the kerb weight of the Platina 100 ES. At 119 kg, the disc brake variant is 1.5 kg heavier than the drum brake variant.

Model Kerb Weight Bajaj Platina 100 KS 119 kg Bajaj Platina 100 ES (drum brake) 117.5 kg Bajaj Platina 100 ES (disc brake) 116 kg

No other changes have been made to the new motorcycle.

Powering the disc brake variant of the Bajaj Platina 100 ES is the same 102cc, single-cylinder, BS6 engine which is fitted in the motorcycle’s other two variants. It produces a maximum power of 7.9 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. This air-cooled mill is coupled to a 4-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Platina 100 ES Key Features

Telescopic front forks with 135mm of travel

Twin SNS rear suspension with 110mm of travel

LED DRL

Attractive headlamp with a small visor

Alloy wheels with tube-type tyres

Blacked-out exhaust with chrome heat shield

Long and comfortable seat

Rubber foot pads

Also Read: Top 5 Motorcycles You Can Buy In India Under INR 1 Lakh: Hero, Bajaj and More

Just like the other Platina 100 models, the new disc brake variant is also available in two colour options - Red and Black.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.