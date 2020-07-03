Bajaj Platina 100 ES to get a disc brake variant soon - Report

The Bajaj Platina 100 is one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in its segment. Currently, it is available in two variants - KS (Kick Start) and ES (Electric Start) which cost INR 49,261* and INR 55,546* respectively. Soon there will be another name added to this list because Bajaj Auto is expected to introduce a disc brake variant of the Platina 100 ES, the latest media reports say.

At the moment, both the variants of the Bajaj Platina 100 come with 130 mm front drum brake and 110 mm rear drum brake with CBS. The upcoming Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant will have a much better stopping power. While the details regarding the size of the rotor remain unknown so far, we wouldn’t be surprised if Bajaj Auto borrows the 240 mm rotor from the Platina 110 H Gear.

Apart from the addition of a front disc brake, the upcoming Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant will not have any other changes. Features such as the LED DRL, attractive headlamp with a small visor, alloy wheels with tube-type tyres, blacked-out exhaust with chrome heat shield, long and comfortable seat, rubber foot pads will be present. The pair of telescopic front forks with 135 mm of travel and twin SNS rear suspension with 110 mm of travel will continue to handle the suspension duties.

As for the engine, the Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant will be powered by the same 102 cc single-cylinder mill that is fitted in the motorcycle’s current models. It is a BS6-compliant powerplant which is capable of producing a maximum power of 7.9 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. This air-cooled engine is coupled to a 4-speed gearbox.

The upcoming Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc brake variant is yet to be listed on the company’s official website. However, it is expected to be launched soon.

[Source: bikewale.com]

*Ex-showroom, Delhi