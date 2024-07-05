Bajaj Launches World's First CNG Motorcycle: Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the world's first CNG motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom. This innovation promises to revolutionize the two-wheeler market by offering a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional petrol bikes.

The Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle boasts approximately 50% savings on fuel costs compared to petrol counterparts. It features a CNG tank providing a range of over 200 km on just 2 kg of CNG, along with a 2-liter petrol tank that extends the range by 130 km, ensuring uninterrupted rides.

Designed to tackle the challenge of integrating a CNG system in a motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom incorporates a trellis frame housing the CNG tank and kit securely. Its horizontally inclined engine and Link-Mono shock system optimize space and stability. The bike maintains a comfortable saddle height of 825mm and a balanced center of gravity for confident handling. The mono-linked suspension enhances comfort across various riding conditions.

The Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle is available in India in three variants, starting at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).