Bajaj Dominar 250 price hiked for the second time

Bajaj Auto launched the Dominar 250 earlier this year. At INR 1.60 lakh*, it was one of the most affordable options available in the quarter-litre segment. Last month, the Dominar 250 price was increased by INR 4,090, which was the 250cc motorcycle’s first price hike. Now, Bajaj Auto has made the Dominar 400’s younger sibling costlier once again by giving it another price hike.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 used to retail at INR 1,64,090* and now with a price hike of INR 1,625, it sells at INR 1,65,715*. The thing to note here is that even after getting more expensive, the Dominar 250 continues to be one of the most affordable motorcycles in the 250cc class.

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Dominar 250 INR 1,64,090 INR 1,65,715 INR 1,625

Apart from increasing the price, Bajaj Auto has made no other changes in the Dominar 250. The motorbike continues to draw power from a 250cc engine. It is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill which churns out 27 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Bajaj Auto has also incorporated a DOHC setup and its Twin Spark technology. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

In terms of features, the Bajaj Dominar 250 has a full-LED headlamp which is the same unit that we can find in its elder sibling. It also has a twin-barrel exhaust that not only offers interesting styling but also impressive exhaust note. There is also a fully-digital instrument cluster that provides a ton of information.

The suspension duties on the Dominar 250 are handled by a pair of 37mm USD front forks and rear monoshock. For braking, Bajaj Auto has provided a 300mm disc at the front and 230mm disc at the rear aided by a dual-channel ABS.

