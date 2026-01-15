Bajaj Chetak C25 Launched as a Youthful, City-Focused Electric Scooter

Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric scooter line-up with the launch of the all-new Chetak C25, a stylish and lightweight addition aimed squarely at urban riders. Designed for easy everyday mobility, the C25 brings a younger and more contemporary vibe to the Chetak family, while retaining the brand’s core values of solidity, reliability and a reassuring ride feel.

Built to slip through congested city streets with ease, the Chetak C25 targets evolving urban lifestyles and multi-scooter households looking for convenient, independent mobility. Staying true to the Chetak’s identity, it features a premium metal body with a clean mono-body construction, a signature DRL headlamp and a high-quality paint finish. The neo-classic design is paired with six vibrant colour options and youthful, street art-inspired graphics.

Powering the C25 is a 2.5 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of up to 113 km and a top speed of 55 km/h—ideal for daily city commutes. Fast charging supports up to 80 percent charge in just 2.25 hours. Practicality is addressed with a 25-litre under-seat boot, while features such as hill-hold assist, guide-me-home lighting and disc brakes enhance safety and convenience.

Completing Bajaj’s Chetak portfolio alongside the 30 and 35 Series, the C25 is priced at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available across Chetak stores nationwide, backed by Bajaj’s wide service network.