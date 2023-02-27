Bajaj Auto & Yulu Together Launches 2 New Electric Two-Wheelers

Bajaj Auto and Yulu have together launched 2 new electric two-wheelers - Miracle GR & DeX GR. These new generation vehicles are developed on a purpose-built platform for electric 2-wheelers that is engineered for Indian consumers, climate and road conditions.

With their unique form-factor, ergonomic design & tech-powered utility, the Miracle GR and DeX GR are set to offer a superlative experience to customers along with higher operational efficiency, thus dramatically improving Yulu’s overall financial metrics.

Globally a first-of-its-kind, this partnership between a mobility tech company & a leading 2-wheeler OEM is built on the common vision to transform mobility through smart, shared, sustainable, and safe electric vehicles. Powered by Yulu’s revolutionary AI-led technology stack and exclusively manufactured by Bajaj Auto, the Miracle GR & DeX GR are made in India, for the world, and are being rolled out by Chetak Technology Ltd (a 100% owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto).