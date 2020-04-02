Bajaj Auto expecting to launch Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 in India this month - IAB Report

After launching the Husqvarna 250 Twins in February, Bajaj Auto expects to launch not only the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 but also the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 in India this month. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have caused a slight delay, but we know now that the launch is just around the corner.

The production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 made its public debut at the EICMA 2016. Reports of it being tested on the Indian roads started appearing in early 2018. Now, we are in 2020, and the White Arrow still hasn’t made it to the showrooms. However, things are expected to change soon.

Even though the Vitpilen 401 is not on sale in India, yet, it is already being manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan-based facility near Pune and exported to international markets. It is easy for the company to make the cafe-racer themed Husqvarna as it is based on the KTM 390 Duke and has many parts in common.

The Vitpilen 401 features a 373 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This liquid-cooled powerplant produces 44 BHP and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine has an electronic fuel-injection system which is operated by a ride-by-wire system providing crisp and precise throttle response.

The 320 mm front and 230 mm rear perforated steel disc brakes provide the braking force whereas the state-of-the-art Bosch ABS ensures the highest level of safety in varying braking conditions. The suspension duties are handled by 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and WP Apex monoshock at the rear.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 have been priced very aggressively in the Indian market. The same is expected for the 401 models.