Auto Expo 2023: Tork Motors to Present Next-Gen Electric Motorcycle

Auto Expo 2023 is most likely to be filled with a large number of EVs, including electric two- and three-wheelers. Tork Motors, one of the E2W companies, has announced that it is going to present a next-gen electric motorcycle at the event.

In a press statement, Tork Motors has said that it will unveil a new electric motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023. Details of the said EV have not been shared yet. Apart from this, the company will also showcase a refreshed version of the Tork Kratos R, an electric motorcycle that's already on sale. The updated model is expected to have tweaked and improved visuals.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, TORK Motors, said: