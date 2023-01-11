Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Electric SUV eVX Concept Showcased

Auto Expo 2023 has begun and one of the initial breaking news coming from the event is the unveiling of the Maruti electric SUV eVX concept.

Maruti Suzuki says that the electric SUV eVX concept is an 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser'. It's a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding high-seating. The Electric SUV eVX concept will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

The Maruti electric SUV eVX concept's unmistakable progressive SUV silhouette is instantly distinct from that of a conventional SUV. The eVX's upright posture, horizontal hood, commanding high seating, maximised cabin size, long wheelbase, large wheels, high ground clearance, and signature LED light elements are unmistakable design elements derived from Suzuki’s SUV heritage. Meanwhile, futuristic design elements have been engineered to deliver high levels of aerodynamic efficiency by lowering the drag coefficient, distinguishing it as a car with advanced technology.

The Maruti electric SUV eVX concept is 4300 mm long, 1800 mm wide and 1600 mm tall. It is based on a brand-new and dedicated EV platform and is a part of Suzuki’s vision for the future of developing EVs to contribute to the company’s mission of sustainability in India and around the world.