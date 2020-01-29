Auto Expo 2020 - Daimler bringing 3 all-new Mercedes models and a flying taxi to India

Daimler will be putting up a slew of products on display at Auto Expo 2020, including the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S and the 2020 Mercedes GLA as well as the Volocopter flying taxi.

Mercedes-AMG A 35 sedan

The Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan will be the first Mercedes A-Class Sedan we'll see in India. It boasts AMG-specific changes to the radiator grille, air deflector elements on the front and rear bumpers and rear diffuser with vertical fins in the centre and chrome-plated round exhaust outlets on either side.

On the inside, too, the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan differentiates it from the Mercedes A-Class sedan with bits like AMG-specific display designs for the MBUX multimedia system, AMG performance seats and steering wheel and AMG-specific centre console with control switches for 3-stage ESP and AMG ride control suspension.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG A 35 is the smallest motor in the AMG lineup – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Coupled to a 7-speed DCT, this engine pumps out a maximum power output of 306 PS and peak torque output of 400 Nm. With this setup, the sedan accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S

Taking the niche factor of the AMG brand to new heights is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S four-door high-performance coupe. Developed from the ground-up as a Mercedes-AMG model, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the most powerful four-door model from the company.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S looks aggressive with design cues like vertical slats for the radiator grille, large air inlets in front and rear bumpers, frameless doors, slim LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators, dual exhaust ports on either side and multi-stage rear spoiler. This is not your ordinary serene coupe, clearly.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S promises a perfectly balanced combination of luxury and sportiness with things like AMG performance seats and steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery and a 12.3-inch full TFT display screen for instrument console with AMG specific display designs.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has been bestowed with a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine, which is coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission and pumps out 645 PS of power and 900 Nm of torque. The GT 63 S can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 314 km/h.

Other AMG-specific mechanical aspects of the sports saloon include AMG locking differential, AMG air suspension, AMG rear-axle steering and dynamic AMG engine mounts.

2020 Mercedes GLA

One of the highest-selling models from Mercedes Benz here in India, the GLA will come to India in an all new guise. The smallest offering in the company’s GL line-up of SUVs, the GLA sports all-new exterior and interior designs, with substantial changes under the hood as well now.

On the outside, the 2020 Mercedes GLA comes with a tweaked design, which seeks inspiration from the new generation A-Class hatchback. This is evident from its curvy and bolder than before looks, the design of the Multibeam LED headlamps, rounded front grille, revamped air intakes, squared wheel arches and slimmer LED tail lamps.

The interior of the Mercedes GLA now sees the welcoming addition of a large rectangular full TFT screen for the infotainment system and instrument console with latest MBUX controls, along with turbine-style round AC vents and a new dashboard layout.

The all-new Mercedes GLA comes with a set of turbocharged engines – 1.3-litre petrol (163 PS/250 Nm), 2.0-litre petrol (224 PS/350 Nm) and 2.0-litre diesel (150 PS/320 Nm). While the 1.3-litre petrol comes linked to a 7-speed DCT, the other engines are paired with an 8-speed DCT unit.

Volocopter

Showcased to the world for the very first time back in September 2017 at the International Motor Show, the Volocopter previews the future of urban mobility by a German startup ‘Volocopter’, in which Daimler has invested for series production. The flying ‘urban air taxi’ concept from Daimler can carry two people at a time and is powered by an all-electric powertrain.

Made from carbon fibre composites, the Volocopter employs 18 fixed pitch propellers, all of which are powered by individual electric motors. The motors get their energy from nine independent Lithium-ion batteries, which take up to 120 minutes to charge normally. The flying taxi consists of a cockpit complete with a windshield, in which two persons, including the pilot, can sit side by side.

Apart from these four models taking the centre stage, Daimler will also be previewing a couple of other models like the G 63 and C 43 Coupe, all-new GLE, new GLC, MB-certified C-Class, Mercedes-Maybach and the all-electric EQC. In addition to displaying its vehicles, Daimler will also reveal details of its new digital innovations related to the sale of cars through an e-commerce platform and MBUX interactive exhibition.