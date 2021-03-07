Audi S5 Sportback Officially Teased; Will Return In Facelifted Guise

Following on the heels of the BMW M340i, Audi will soon be launching the S5 Sportback in India. The German carmaker has teased the fast four-door coupe on its social media platforms ahead of its launch in the coming weeks. The upcoming S5 Sportback globally debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in a facelifted guise. While it is offered with six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in international markets, the Audi S5 Sportback will be a petrol-only model in India.

The S5 Sportback is based on the A5 sedan, which is already a very handsome looking car. Building on its sporty aesthetics, the S5 Sportback gets some visual upgrades over the standard sedan. It looks a lot sharper and aggressive, thanks to a wider grille and sportier bumpers that come finished with gloss black accents. It also get's Audi's signature funky LED headlamps and tail lamps that do a dance when you lock/unlock the car. Also, the large sporty looking alloy wheels and quad exhausts at the rear round off the looks.

Also Read : BMW Commences Bookings For The Hot New M340i In India

The interior, however, remain mostly unchanged from the standard A5 sedan. The only update on the inside is limited to the new 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, which can only be controlled via touch inputs. The swivel wheel has been done away with and in its place, Audi has thrown in a couple of nifty cup holders. It also comes fitted with Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit system. There are also a few 'S' badges and carbon fiber trims to further spice things up.

Under the hood, the Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 349hp and 500Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with power being transferred to all four corners via Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system. The S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 4.5 seconds and flat out, it will go on to hit an electronically limited top-speed of 250 kph.

The Audi S5 Sportback is also available 3.0-litre diesel engine overseas. However, it will not make it here to India as it doesn’t fit into Audi’s petrol/electric strategy for our country. Unlike the BMW M340i - which will be locally assembled - the Audi S5 Sportback will come to our shores as a full import. It is expected to be priced around INR 75 lakh (ex-showroom) and will also take on the Mercedes-AMG C43 apart from the BMW.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news