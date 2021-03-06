BMW Commences Bookings For The Hot New M340i In India

BMW will soon be launching the M340i in India on March 10, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker has commenced official bookings for this performance-focused BMW 3 Series variant. The booking amount is pegged at INR 1 lakh and the car can be booked online at BMW Online Shop. BMW has also announced that the first 40 customers who book the car will enjoy a specially curated Driver Training at a popular racetrack in India. The BMW M340i will be the first 'M' car that will be locally assembled here in India.

The BMW M340i is a perfect balance between everyday utility and thrills of performance, as and when what suits your mood. The M340i may not be an out-an-out 'M' car, but it surely is no slouch. Under the hood, the BMW M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine that produces 387hp of grunt and 500Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with power being sent to all four wheels via BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system.

This four-door sedan can sprint from 0-100 kph in a mere 4.4 seconds. Of course, being an M-spec car, it does get its share of M-performance upgrades. That includes a stiffer M Sport suspension, a quicker and direct variable-ratio steering rack, and improved M Sport brakes. You also get an M Performance Active Sound Exhaust System that shouts pure music when you come hard on the throttle. The xDrive all-wheel drive system is rear-biased, sending more torque to the rear wheels. Combined with an M Sport differential, you will find yourself popping out the tail more often than not.

Visually, the M340i looks largely similar to the standard 3-Series. However, it does get some visual enhancements as well. The most notable change is the new kidney grille with chrome bezels. The front bumper is a lot more muscular and aggressive, screaming its sporty demeanor. Compared to the regular 3 Series, the M340i sits lower by about 10 mm. At the rear, the M Sport exhaust comes with dual outlets. There are also a couple of 'M' badges on the exterior. Overall, the M340i may look like a sleeper but we like it that way.

On the inside, the M340i comes with sports seats and M-branded steering wheel. That aside, all bells and whistles from the standard 3-Series has been carried over to this M-spec model. On account of being locally assembled, the BMW M340i should have a competitive price tag, which we expect will be around the INR 65 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. It will take on the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback.

