Audi Q7 Limited Edition Launched, Only 50 Units Available

Audi Q7 limited edition has been launched in India to celebrate the upcoming festive season in the country. Only 50 units of this model have been made available for purchase for Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The new Audi Q7 in an exclusive color Barrique Brown stands apart and will truly turn heads. With the upcoming festive season, we want to give our customers the option of Exclusivity to be amongst a few who own the new limited

edition Audi Q7. The SUV's versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others."

The new Audi Q7 will be available in the Technology variant and in an exclusive Barrique Brown color. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, R19 5-arm star style design alloy wheels, and adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles.

Powered by a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, with 340 hp and 500 Nm torque, the Audi Q7 has a top speed of 250 km/hr and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in a quick 5.9 seconds.