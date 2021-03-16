Following Hot On Heels Of BMW M340i, Audi S5 Sportback India Launch On March 22

Earlier this month, Audi officially teased the S5 Sportback for India and now, the carmaker has announced that the sporty four-door coupe will be launched in our country on March 22, 2021. The upcoming Audi S5 Sportback globally debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in a facelifted guise. While it is offered with six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in international markets, the Audi S5 Sportback will be a petrol-only model in India. This is particularly exciting as it will follows hot on the heels of the recently launched BMW M340i.

The interior, however, remain mostly unchanged from the standard A5 sedan. The only update on the inside is limited to the new 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system, which can only be controlled via touch inputs. The swivel wheel has been done away with and in its place, Audi has thrown in a couple of nifty cup holders. It also comes fitted with Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit system. There are also a few 'S' badges and carbon fiber trims to further spice things up.

The Audi S5 Sportback is also available 3.0-litre diesel engine overseas. However, it will not make it here to India as it doesn’t fit into Audi’s petrol/electric strategy for our country. Unlike the BMW M340i - which is being locally assembled - the Audi S5 Sportback will come to our shores as a full import. It is expected to be priced around INR 75 lakh (ex-showroom) and will also take on the Mercedes-AMG C43 apart from the BMW.

