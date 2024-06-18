Audi Elevates Electric Luxury with the Latest e-tron GT Models

Since its 2021 debut, the Audi e-tron GT quattro has set the benchmark for electric sports cars in Audi’s lineup. Combining striking design with robust performance and dynamic handling, the latest versions enhance range, performance, charging, and handling. Notably, Audi introduces its first fully electric RS model with the RS e-tron GT performance, now available for order.

The new e-tron GT series merges progressive design with cutting-edge technology. The Audi S e-tron GT1 epitomizes elegant sportiness with a distinctive front end featuring a black mask surrounding the fully closed, inverted Singleframe grille. The precise three-dimensional grille, enhanced air curtains, and aerodynamic rear diffuser create a cohesive, sporty aesthetic.

The Audi RS e-tron GT pushes sportiness further with a radical front design, RS-typical 3D honeycomb Singleframe, and L-shaped functional blades that give it a lower, street-hugging look. The rear design draws inspiration from motorsports, featuring a streamlined diffuser and vertical red reflector for an aggressive finish.

The RS e-tron GT performance model stands out with unique design elements, including an optional matte, darkened carbon roof and exclusive carbon camouflage details on the bumper, door trim, diffuser, and side mirrors. This model exemplifies Audi’s commitment to blending high performance with innovative design.

The new Audi e-tron GT models are available for order now. Pricing starts at €126,000 for the S e-tron GT, €147,500 for the RS e-tron GT, and €160,500 for the RS e-tron GT performance.