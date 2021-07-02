Audi India Offering Complimentary Service to its Doctor Customers

Audi India recognises its doctor customers for being COVID frontline warriors. As a token of gratitude, the company is offering a complimentary scheduled service to them.

Audi India has announced a special initiative exclusively for doctors who own an Audi car. The German brand, along with its dealer partners, is offering a complimentary scheduled service (which covers engine oil, oil filter, dust and pollen filter, air filter and related labour costs) that is due, along with a complimentary sanitisation at any authorised service facility. This offer is valid from July 2021 until May 2022.

Also Read: Audi e-tron Units start Arriving at Indian Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

For over a year, doctors have been at the frontlines, relentlessly working round-the-clock to ensure the safety and well-being of patients. We are grateful for all they do and as a token of appreciation, the company is offering to cover the entire cost of the next minor service along with complimentary sanitisation for all doctors who are existing Audi India customers.

This isn’t the first time Audi India has taken such an initiative. Last year, frontline workers who are Audi customers were eligible for a complimentary disinfection/cleaning of the interiors, cleaning of the exteriors, and general checkup of their Audi vehicles, along with a pick-up and drop in a courtesy car.

Also Read: Virat Kohli To Continue Being Brand Ambassador For Audi India

In other news, Audi India had announced in June that it will bring the Audi e-tron in the country this month. The new electric SUV will be launched in India on 22 July and will give electric cars such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace a reason to worry. Audi India is already accepting bookings for the upcoming e-tron. Interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 5 lakh. The ex-showroom price of the new electric SUV is expected to fall in the INR 1-1.5 crore bracket.