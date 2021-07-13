Audi India Announces Curated Ownership Plans for Audi e-tron Customers

Audi India has announced a bunch of curated ownership plans for Audi e-tron customers. These offers will benefit buyers and have been designed to make owning the brand’s electric SUV an even more attractive proposition.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

We are fully geared to launch the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in India and want to ensure that our customers have the best ownership experience. A very important aspect of this will be after-sales service and we are excited to announce these bespoke plans that will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our customers. Transitioning to electric mobility will be a journey and we want to make this stress-free every step of the way.

Following are the different Audi e-tron ownership plans that the German luxury car manufacturer has announced for the customers.

Service plans ranging from 2 years to 5 years.

Standard warranty of 2 years and a High Voltage Battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000 KM whichever is earlier.

Extended Warranty options available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years.

Best-in-class buyback up to 3 years from the date of purchase.

Additionally, Comprehensive Service Plans are available for either 4 years or 5 years, depending on the scheme chosen by the customers. Under the Comprehensive Service Plan, the costs of service and the periodic maintenance of the brakes, suspension, and Extended Warranty are covered.

Also, the complimentary 5-year Road Side Assistance offers peace of mind to Audi India customers by providing them with the assurance of having company-trained assistance on call in the unlikely event of their Audi e-tron needing mechanical intervention whilst on the road.

Audi India will enter the luxury EV segment with the launch of the Audi e-tron models on 22 July. The upcoming electric SUV will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.