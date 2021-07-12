Audi e-tron Variants in India Officially Announced Ahead of July 22 Launch

Audi India is gearing up to enter the electric segment in the country by launching the Audi e-tron on 22 July. The upcoming electric SUV from the German luxury car manufacturer will be available in a total of 3 variants, the company confirmed in the latest press statement.

The new Audi e-tron will be sold in 2 body styles and 3 trims - 50, 55, and 55 Sportback. Bookings for all the variants are already underway. Interested buyers can make a reservation online. As for the pricing, Audi India has not revealed the official figures yet, however, speculations say that the new e-tron will be launched in India at a starting price of INR 1.5 crore ex-showroom.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

We believe in India’s long-term goal of electric mobility and at the same time in giving an array of choices to our customers. It is with this belief that we have decided to launch the entire range of the Audi e-tron SUV in the form of two variants, along with the Audi e-tron Sportback 55. Between this trio, we aim to quickly get India’s most discerning first movers and early adopters plugged into our premium electric SUVs and subsequently usher in the new era of electric luxury mobility in the country.

The upcoming Audi e-tron 55 and 55 Sportback will draw power from a 95 kW battery and have a range of 359-484 km (WLTP combined). Both these cars boast 300 kW or 407 PS of max power and 664 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the e-tron 50 will have a 71 kW battery that has a max range of 264-379 km (WLTP combined). This model has 230 kW or 312 PS of max power and 540 Nm of torque. The company will be providing Quattro AWD, progressive steering, adaptive air suspension, 4-zone AC, and Matrix LED headlamps as standard.