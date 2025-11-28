Audi Adds Powerful New V6 Diesel to Q5 and A6 Line-up

Audi has unveiled a new 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine for the Q5 and A6, blending strong performance with advanced electrification. The latest powertrain pairs a mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) plus system with an electrically powered compressor — a first for the brand in this configuration.

The engine delivers an impressive 220 kW and 580 Nm, while the MHEV plus setup adds up to 18 kW during hard acceleration or overtaking. Audi has integrated three key electrified components: a belt alternator starter, a powertrain generator and the electric compressor. The powertrain generator contributes 230 Nm of drive torque and even enables partially electric movement in low-speed city conditions. It can also recuperate up to 25 kW of energy during deceleration.

A major highlight is the electric compressor, which works throughout the rev range to support the turbocharger in a two-stage setup. Positioned after the conventional turbo, it compresses pre-boosted air before combustion. The result? A maximum 3.6-bar boost builds nearly a full second quicker than earlier systems. Its compressor wheel now reaches 90,000 rpm in just 250 milliseconds, almost 40% faster than before, virtually eliminating turbo lag and delivering EV-like responsiveness.

The V6 TDI is also HVO-compatible, meeting the EN 15940 fuel standard and allowing a 70–95% cut in CO₂ emissions versus traditional diesel. Audi has now opened orders for both the Q5 and A6 equipped with this new quattro-driven powertrain.