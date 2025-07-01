Ather Rizta S with 3.7kWh Battery Launched, Offers 159 km Range

Ather Energy has expanded its family scooter range with the launch of the Rizta S 3.7kWh, now offering an IDC range of 159 km. Priced at ₹1,37,047 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this new variant targets everyday riders seeking longer range without compromising on comfort, quality, or affordability.

The Rizta, launched in 2024, has quickly become Ather’s bestseller, accounting for over 60% of the brand’s sales and recently crossing the 1 lakh units milestone. The new 3.7kWh version joins the lineup to provide a value-driven, extended-range option, bringing the total number of Rizta variants to four.

Despite its larger battery, the scooter retains practical touches like 34-litre underseat storage, expandable Frunk space, and a large seat with a flat floorboard—ideal for daily commuting. Built on Ather’s proven engineering, the Rizta S also includes a 7-inch DeepView display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, and connected features like AutoHold, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, and Alexa integration.

Buyers will also benefit from Ather Grid access—a 3900+ point fast-charging network across India—and efficient home charging support. The Rizta S 3.7kWh is covered under the Ather Eight70 warranty (8 years/80,000 km), assuring 70% battery health.

Bookings are now open pan-India, with deliveries set to begin in July 2025. The new Rizta variant continues Ather’s push toward smart, safe, and accessible electric mobility for Indian families.