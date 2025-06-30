Ather to Unveil All-New EL Scooter Platform in August 2025

Ather Energy is set to showcase its next big leap in electric mobility at the upcoming Ather Community Day 2025, scheduled for the end of August. Headlining the event will be the unveiling of the brand-new EL scooter platform, designed to be both versatile and cost-effective. This new architecture will support a wider range of scooters—allowing Ather to expand its lineup with products spanning various price points.

Alongside the EL platform, Ather will also reveal concept electric scooters built on this new foundation, offering a glimpse into the brand’s future design direction and innovation.

Another highlight will be the debut of AtherStack 7.0, the latest version of the company’s in-house operating system. Users can expect smarter features and a more refined riding experience as part of this update.

Ather also plans to introduce a new generation of fast chargers, promising enhanced connectivity, quicker charge times, and improved ease of use—further strengthening the EV ecosystem.

The theme for this year’s Community Day is “Technology that works like magic,” emphasizing Ather’s continued focus on combining user-friendly tech with cutting-edge engineering.

Last year’s Community Day saw the launch of the Ather Rizta family scooter, Halo smart helmet, and AtherStack 6.0. This year, the spotlight is firmly on the future—with the EL platform paving the way.

