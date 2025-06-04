Ather Rizta Hits 1 Lakh Sales in Under a Year

Ather Energy’s family scooter, the Rizta, has crossed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone within just a year of launch—an impressive feat that cements its position as one of India’s most popular electric scooters.

Unveiled in April 2024 and launched in June 2024, the Rizta has quickly become Ather’s bestseller, contributing to nearly 60% of the brand’s total sales. It has also powered a sharp rise in market share across key states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. According to Vahan data, Ather emerged as the #1 EV brand in South India in Q4 FY25, thanks largely to the Rizta's runaway success.

The Rizta targets family users with its 56L under-seat storage, spacious floorboard, and wide, comfortable seat, all while packing in smart tech and top-tier safety. Features like SkidControl traction system, Tow & Theft Alert, Emergency Stop Signal, and Live Location Sharing offer peace of mind. Plus, Google Maps integration on the dashboard makes everyday commuting smarter and simpler.

Ather’s strategy to expand beyond performance scooters with a comfort-focused, tech-rich family EV has clearly paid off. With demand showing no signs of slowing, the Rizta is proving that electric scooters can be both practical and exciting for Indian families.