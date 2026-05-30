BYD Dolphin Cargo Electric Van Debuts with Massive 347-Mile Range

BYD has expanded its UK portfolio with the launch of the BYD Dolphin Cargo—a clever light commercial vehicle derived from the Dolphin hatchback. Priced from £29,358 (excl. VAT), the compact EV van is tailored for urban businesses looking to go electric without compromising usability.

Instead of building a dedicated LCV from scratch, BYD has opted for a smart local conversion. The rear seats are removed and replaced with a full metal bulkhead, freeing up 1,093 litres of cargo space, including underfloor storage. The load bay gets a tough phenolic ply floor, reinforced door panels, and protective film on the bumper, while optional polycarbonate rear panels boost security.

Power comes from a 204PS electric motor paired with a 60.4kWh Blade Battery—BYD’s cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate setup. The brand claims an impressive 347-mile city range and 265 miles on the combined WLTP cycle, making it well-suited for last-mile delivery duties.

Despite its workhorse role, the Dolphin Cargo doesn’t skimp on features. Based on the Comfort trim, it packs vehicle-to-load capability, a heat pump, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Buyers can also opt for a 70mph limiter and choose from various upfit configurations.