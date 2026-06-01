Mini is gearing up to expand its India lineup with the launch of the Mini Countryman C on June 17. Bookings are already underway, hinting at strong interest ahead of its arrival.

Positioned as a more accessible alternative to the range-topping JCW All4, the Countryman C will be locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai facility. It shares its platform with the BMW X1, giving it a solid foundation in the premium compact SUV space.

Under the hood, expect a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Power will be sent to the front wheels, keeping things simple and efficient for urban buyers.

Mini is pitching the Countryman C as a practical yet premium offering. The SUV promises improved cabin space and comfort, while retaining the brand’s signature design flair. On the outside, it features a two-tone finish, LED headlamps, a bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels. At the rear, Matrix LED taillights add a modern touch.

Inside, the highlight is likely to be Mini’s signature circular 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen, paired with a minimalist two-spoke steering wheel. It’s a blend of retro charm and contemporary tech—very much in line with Mini’s identity.