Mitsubishi Pajero To Return After a 5 Year Hiatus

After a five-year silence, Mitsubishi Motors is bringing back one of its most iconic badges—the Mitsubishi Pajero. The all-new model is set to make its global debut in autumn 2026, marking a significant revival for the brand’s flagship SUV line.

The new Pajero will be built on a rugged ladder-frame platform derived from the Mitsubishi Triton, but with extensive reworking to suit its SUV role. Mitsubishi promises a balance of serious off-road ability and improved on-road comfort, thanks to model-specific suspension and cabin development.

First introduced in 1982, the Pajero quickly became a global off-road icon. Its motorsport pedigree is hard to ignore—12 Dakar Rally wins, including a dominant streak of seven consecutive victories. Over four generations, the SUV clocked more than 3.25 million sales across 170+ markets, cementing its reputation for durability and go-anywhere capability.

Back home in Japan, the Pajero also sparked a recreational vehicle boom in the 1990s, spawning spin-offs like the Mini and iO. Known as the Montero in select markets, the SUV built a loyal following worldwide before being phased out in 2021.

Now, with SUVs dominating global demand, Mitsubishi is betting big on the Pajero’s return. Technical details remain under wraps for now, but expectations are high. If Mitsubishi gets it right, the Pajero could once again be the brand’s ultimate halo SUV.