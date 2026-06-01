Scania Unveils First Electric CrewCab Ahead of Interschutz 2026

Scania is set to make a strong statement at Interschutz 2026 with the debut of its first-ever battery-electric CrewCab, highlighting its push toward cleaner emergency response solutions.

The new CrewCab will be showcased alongside a P-cab battery-electric truck, both aimed at meeting the growing demand for low- and zero-emission fire and rescue vehicles. These models underline Scania’s strategy of supporting operators as they transition toward greener fleets.

Complementing the electric duo are two combustion-powered offerings—the CP28 normal-roof and CP31 low-roof trucks—equipped with the Super 11 engine. Scania claims this unit delivers up to 10% better fuel efficiency, offering a cleaner alternative for fleets not yet ready to go fully electric.

Rounding off the display is a Rosenbauer-bodied turntable ladder truck, built on a 4×2 chassis and powered by a nine-litre engine, reinforcing Scania’s continued focus on high-performance firefighting equipment.

Beyond vehicles, Scania will also present its broader Power Solutions portfolio, which includes everything from its iconic V8 combustion engines to advanced E-Machine setups designed for hybrid and fully electric applications.