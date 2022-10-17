Ather Plans to Setup 1400 Fast Charging Stations, 580 Installed So Far

Ather Energy plans to setup 1400 fast charging stations in India by the end of FY23. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has installed 580 points so far.

The 580th fast charging station has been installed recently. Called Ather Grids, these points have been strategically installed across markets, with 60% of current installations in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Since its inception, Ather Energy has been building a robust charging ecosystem to support the growth of the EV industry and facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs.

The Ather Grid allows EV owners to charge their vehicles up to 80% at 1.5 km/min. The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time.

The fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone till the end of December 2022.