Ather Experience Centre Opens in Malad, Entire Ather 450 Series on Display

A new Ather Experience Centre has been opened in Malad, Mumbai. The retail outlet has the entire Ather 450 series on display including the new and improved gen-3 variant of the electric scooter.

Ather Energy continues to witness a significant surge in demand from the state. The store in Malad, Mumbai will allow customers to purchase and test ride the Ather 450X and 450 Plus from a convenient location in the city.

Ather Space is well equipped to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. The store aims to educate customers about every aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that go into each Ather scooter. People in the city can book test ride slots on the company’s website before visiting the experience centre to experience riding a connected & intelligent scooter.

Speaking about the expansion, Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "Maharashtra has responded phenomenally to the 450 series and we have witnessed a 7X growth in sales of our scooters in the past 12 months. With the launch of the Gen-3 scooters, we are confident of capturing a larger market share in the state. A bigger battery pack of 3.7 kWh considerably improves the ride consistency and range of the new Ather 450X thereby offering a more refined ride experience to consumers looking for exciting yet reliable and consistently performing electric scooters. The new experience centre will help us cater to the growing demand."