Ather Energy Opens Two New Retail Outlets in Orissa

Ather Energy has inaugurated its first Experience Centre - Ather Space, in Magnetic Square Patia, Bhubaneshwar, and Cuttack, Orissa. The new outlet opened in association with Jyote Motors, will focus on accelerating EV adoption and fulfilling the demand for the new and improved Gen-3. The newly launched Gen 3 of the flagship Ather 450X and 450 Plus will be available for test rides and purchase at Ather Space.

The Experience Centre, Ather Space, is a dynamic, tactile, and interactive space that aims to educate customers about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a striped-bare unit on display. Consumers from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack can now ride the Ather 450X and get an in-depth view of the product and its features before purchasing the vehicle. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy's website prior to visiting the experience centre.

Speaking on the occasion Nilay Chandra, Vice President - Scooter Business, Ather Energy, said, "Since the past couple of months, we have been expanding at a rapid pace, launching 8-10 new Experience Centres on average every month. For Ather, a state such as Odisha, where around 80 percent of vehicles are two-wheelers, looks very promising. With the launch of the Ather 450X Gen 3, we have also seen a surge in consumer demand for our scooters, with multiple pre-orders and test ride requests. The opening of two new retail outlets in the state will allow us to cater to the growing consumer demand and will make Ather scooters more accessible to customers in Odisha. We are pleased to partner with the Jyote Motors to support our expansion plans with new Experience Centres in Odisha. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in the automotive retail sector will complement our efforts towards building an experience for consumers.”

Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that invest in charging infrastructure as well. The company has already installed 07 fast-charging points, Ather Grids, in the state to alleviate charging anxiety and plans to add 18 more across the cities to strengthen its charging network. Ather Energy also supports customers with the installation of home charging systems in their flats and buildings. Currently, Ather Energy has installed 700+ Ather Grids across the country.