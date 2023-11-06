Ather Energy Opens its First International Showroom

Ather Energy has officially launched its first international Experience Centre, Ather Space, in Naxal, Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Ather Space was opened in association with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organization of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH). Since announcing its entry into the market last month, Ather has received a phenomenal response for the Ather 450X from customers across Kathmandu.

Ather in partnership with Vaidya Energy will soon open its second Experience Centre in a month’s time to expand its presence in the capital city of Kathmandu. Furthermore, Ather has ambitious plans to expand its presence to seven cities, with the goal of establishing ten outlets to cater to the increasing customer base.

Vaidya Energy will not only facilitate the sales and service of Ather products in Nepal, but will also spearhead the establishment of Ather Grids across the country. Ather intends to introduce the 450X to customers in Nepal as a much superior alternative to their petrol two-wheelers.

The 450X’s instant acceleration, manoeuvrability and ride handling will allow consumers to easily navigate city routes, while added features like the AutoHoldTM will aid a comfortable ride especially in hilly terrains.