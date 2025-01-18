Ather Energy Launches First Gold Service Centre in Trivandrum

Ather Energy has inaugurated its first Ather Gold service centre in Trivandrum, Kerala, in partnership with the Kuttukaran Group. Located at Plammoodu Junction, this state-of-the-art facility enhances service efficiency and customer experience without extra costs.

Designed from the ground up to meet Ather’s latest service standards, the centre features seven service bays, upgraded workbenches with protective surfaces, built-in power sockets, and improved lighting for better diagnostics. A job card tracking system streamlines workflow, while a final inspection bay ensures top-notch service quality. The facility also includes a spacious customer lounge with Wi-Fi and refreshments, offering a premium waiting experience.

Customers can also benefit from ExpressCare, which completes periodic maintenance within 60 minutes. Ather’s commitment to hassle-free servicing extends through initiatives like Ather Care plans, service carnivals, and ExpressCare. As of December 31, 2024, the brand operates 234 service centres across 203 cities in India.

Ather Energy currently manufactures two electric scooters—the Ather 450 (performance-focused) and the Rizta (family-friendly). With two manufacturing plants in Hosur and a third upcoming facility in Maharashtra, Ather is rapidly expanding its presence in India's EV market.