Ather Achieves Its Highest Single-Day Delivery of 450X on Diwali

Ather Energy has announced that it has achieved its highest single-day delivery of the 450X on Diwali. The EV maker delivered 250 units of the Ather 450X to customers, the highest single-day delivery number for the company till date across all markets in India.

To mark this joyous occasion, an event was organised in collaboration with Ather’s retail partner BIA Ventures at Gopalan Mall, Bannerghatta Road in Bangalore.

Ather Energy has grown phenomenally in 2022, with an 121% Y-o-Y growth (April-September) in the number of active Ather scooters on-road. The company registered a 67% growth in CY Q3 vs Q2 2022 in Karnataka.

In September 2022, Ather delivered 2006 units in the state, registering a year-on-year growth of 197%. The best-ever monthly sales in the region helped the company capture a 22% market share in the state in September 2022. The company delivered over 10,000 units in the state in CY 2022 with the city of Bangalore contributing to 2/3rd of the state’s volume.