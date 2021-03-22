Test rides of Ather 450X, one of the most popular electric scooters in India, has begun in Jaipur. Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company, Ather Energy, has said that it has taken this step considering the surge in bookings, inquiries, and test ride request that it has received from several interested buyers from the Pink City. The company has also announced that it will open its first Experience Centre (Ather Space) in Jaipur next month.

Ather Energy’s first Experience Centre in Jaipur will be located on Tonk Road near Durgapura flyover. The Ather 450X will be available at this showroom. The company will start the deliveries of the electric scooter in the coming weeks.

Ather Energy has also said that initially it will install 3-4 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across the city by next month and double it by the end of 2021. The company is looking to partner with cafes, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms which can offer EV owners easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Jaipur. More than 120 public fast charging points by Ather Energy are up across more than 17 cities in India.

The Ather 450X is powered by a 6kW PMSM motor and has a new 2.9kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric scooter is also equipped with 4 riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport, and Wrap. In the Wrap mode, the 450X electric scooter can do the 0-40km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds. The Ather 450X has been priced at INR 1.59 lakh* whereas the Ather 450 Plus will retail at INR 1.40 lakh*.

Ather Energy also offers an Assured Buyback program on its vehicles under which customers will get INR 85,000 as a guaranteed value for the Ather 450X at the end of 3 years. Ather's vehicles are also available for lease which allows customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X with a down payment, and a nominal monthly fee, starting at INR 3,394 per month.

For more Ather Energy news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Jaipur