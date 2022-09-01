Ashok Leyland LCV Range BADA DOST i1 And i2 Launched

Ashok Leyland has added to its BADA DOST range and launched – BADA DOST i1 and BADA DOST i2. The company has also launched BADA DOST Limited Edition with industry-first features in a commercial vehicle.

The BADA DOST i1 and i2 offer a payload of 1250kg and 1425 kg respectively. They are designed to offer the widest deck of 1750mm width and longest deck of 2596 mm (8.5 ft) for i1 & 2745 mm (9 ft) for i2, which is the highest in the category.

With superior power, mileage, payload, load body length and loading space, the vehicles help customers earn more profit per trip. BADA DOST i1 and i2 are intelligently designed to have a low turning radius for better suitability for inter and intra-city applications and ease of adaptability to different terrains.

Ashok Leyland has also introduced BADA DOST Limited Edition, which will be the first commercial vehicle to provide a central locking feature, keyless entry into the vehicle along with anti-theft feature – offerings which are generally seen in passenger vehicles. The focus is to provide features to maximise comfort for drivers and enhance the customer experience.

These two new products also feature, an ARAI-certified 3-seater walkthrough cabin offering superior comfort and space. It comes with the Widest Cabin in this segment – making it very spacious and roomy. The wide seat design can be converted into a bed that the customer can use to rest comfortably in between trips. The ergonomically positioned dash-mounted gear shift lever, dual tone dashboard and digital instrument cluster enhance the aesthetics and offer a premium car-like experience to the customer. The vehicle is equipped with AC, which will allow customers to drive additional distances without getting tired even during peak summers.