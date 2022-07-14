Ashok Leyland Launches Higher Payload Capacity ecomet STAR 1815

Ashok Leyland has introduced a new truck in the Indian market for long-haul customers who are looking for a commercial vehicle with a higher payload capacity. The new Ashok Leyland ecomet STAR 1815 falls in the 17.5 T GVW category and comes with a powerful 4-cylinder engine.

The Ashok Leyland ecomet STAR 1815 17.5 T has best-in-class payload capacity and delivers superior mileage. It uses an H-series engine that makes 150 hp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The truck runs on 295/90 R20 tube-type tyres and has 10-wheel bolt front & rear axle.

Ashok Leyland has incorporated a new digital dashboard with Advanced Digital Driver Assist (ADDA) in the ecomet STAR 1815 17.5 T. The truck's cabin is spacious and sturdy. It also features advanced telematics (i-Alert), remote diagnostics with 24×7 customer assistance through Uptime Solution Centre.

Other features of the Ashok Leyland ecomet STAR 1815 17.5 T include 5 Loading Spans - 20ft /22ft / 24ft (with Day cabin) and 20 ft & 22 ft (with Sleeper cabin), HSS (High Strength Steel) frame (7mm thick) and load body, and new white colour.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland is complimenting the rapid growth of ICV segment by the regular launch of differentiated products. With the new Ecomet STAR 1815, we set our footprint in the 17.5T segment and ensure higher profitability for our customers in logistics, e-commerce, Parcel, Agri- Perishable, Cement and Industrial goods applications”.