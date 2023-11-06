Ashok Leyland Delivers India’s First LNG-Powered Haulage Truck

Ashok Leyland has commenced the delivery of India’s first LNG-powered haulage truck - AVTR 1922 to Mahanagar Gas Limited in Hosur. This is a significant step from Ashok Leyland towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future of the Indian transportation industry.

With this, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to unveil an in-house LNG engine compliant with BSVI Stage II emission standards.

The AVTR 1922, powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), is built on the AVTR platform and shares a high degree of commonality with Ashok Leyland's existing diesel truck range. This ensures that our customers benefit from streamlined service and maintenance processes.

With this significant milestone, Ashok Leyland further strengthens its extensive product portfolio by venturing into the alternate fuel segment, setting new standards in the Indian commercial vehicle industry.