India-Bound Aprilia Tuono 660 (Triumph Trident Rival) Arrives in Philippines

Arriving in the Philippines from Italy to rival the Triumph Trident 660 is the brand-new Aprilia Tuono 660. The middleweight, semi-faired, motorcycle has been launched in the Southeast Asian country at PHP 820,000 that converts to INR 12.61 lakh. In comparison, the Trident costs PHP 499,000 (INR 7.67 lakh) and is the most affordable Triumph motorcycle at the moment. In India, it is available at a starting price of INR 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Accompanying the new Tuono 660 in the Philippines is its faired sibling, the Aprilia RS 660. It has been launched here at PHP 860,000 (INR 13.22 lakh). Both these motorcycles are based on the same platform and, thus, share several parts and components. For instance, they use the same 660cc parallel-twin engine. However, this motor has been tuned to produce 100hp in the RS 660 and 95hp in the Tuono 660.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 also borrows various design cues and styling elements from the RS 660. It features a dual-LED headlamp setup that ensures the front end of the motorcycle is aggressive yet eye-catching. The LED DRLs also look striking and enhance the overall visual appeal of the machine. The semi fairing, sculpted fuel tank, high-rise tail section, split seats, and compact tail tidy are some of the other key features of the Tuono 660.

In terms of electronics, the Tuono 660 comes equipped with ride-by-wire throttle, multi-level traction control, anti-wheelie, cruise control, engine braking, ABS and engine mapping options. There are five riding modes, of which three provide road options and two are designated for the track. The motorcycle also has a fully digital instrument cluster.

Earlier this year, Piaggio India confirmed that it will bring the Aprilia Tuono 660, along with RS 660, to the Indian market some time in mid-2021. We are still waiting to have a more precise launch timeline. However, considering the current health situation in the country because of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some delays.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.