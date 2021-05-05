Aprilia RS660 Now Available in Philippines, India Launch Next Month?

After being launched in several international markets, the Aprilia RS660 has now arrived in the Philippines. The new middleweight sportbike has been introduced in the Southeast Asian country at PHP 860,000 that converts to INR 13.21 lakh. In comparison, it costs RM 59,900 (INR 10.73 lakh) in Malaysia where it was launched last month.

The new Aprilia RS660 uses a 660cc, parallel-twin engine. The liquid-cooled motor has a forward-facing configuration that enabled Aprilia to keep the overall size of the mill as small as possible and allowed the engineers to exploit the spaces and create a slim, lightweight chassis. The engine is capable of producing 100hp of max power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8500rpm.

Also Read: 2021 Aprilia RS 125 (KTM RC 125 Rival) Unveiled, India Bound?

Being an Italian motorcycle, the Aprilia RS660 has a splendid design. Some of its key elements are indeed head-turning. For example, the dual-LED headlamp imparts an aggressive look to the machine. They come with integrated LED DRLs that enhance the styling quotient even further. Between the two headlamps is a position lamp. We also like the sculpted fuel tank that not only helps in improving the RS660’s overall visual appeal but also enables the rider to grip the motorcycle easily.

In terms of electronics, the Aprilia RS660 features the company’s latest generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package that includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more. The sportbike also comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster. The suspension setup consists of a pair of USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock unit at the back. The braking duties are handled by twin front rotors with radial Brembo brake calipers and a single rotor at the back.

Regarding the availability of the new Aprilia RS660 in India, Piaggio India had already confirmed that it will introduce the motorcycle in the Indian market in mid-2021. While an exact date hasn’t been announced, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the new middleweight Italian sportbike arriving at the dealerships next month. However, considering the ongoing health crisis in the country due to the coronavirus, things might get delayed.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.