Aprilia RS 660 Launched in India, Too Expensive for its Class

The Aprilia RS 660 is the latest motorcycle to be added to the middleweight sportbike segment in the Indian market. It will compete with models such as the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda CBR650R, and the likes. However, since the RS 660 has been made available in India via the CBU route, it carries a hefty price tag. At INR 13.39 lakh, it is way too expensive for its class.

The Aprilia RS 660 is already available in the international markets. It would have arrived at the Indian shores much earlier but, perhaps, the COVID-19 situation got things off track. While we did expect the RS 660 to be priced on the higher end of the spectrum, we were not expecting to see the INR 13.39 lakh tag.

For comparison, at INR 6.61 lakh, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available at less than half what Aprilia is asking for the RS 660. Similarly, the Honda CBR650R is currently on sale for INR 8.89 lakh. Clearly, the RS 660 is way too expensive for a middleweight twin-cylinder motorcycle. However, we think that it should be able to lure in enthusiasts who are true Aprilia fans.

The parallel-twin motor of the Aprilia RS 660 is capable of producing 100 HP of max power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. Aprilia is also offering its latest generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package that includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more.

Some of RS 660’s key elements are indeed head-turning. For example, the dual-LED headlamp imparts an aggressive look to the machine. They come with integrated LED DRLs that enhance the styling quotient even further. Between the two headlamps is a position lamp. We also like the sculpted fuel tank that not only helps in improving the RS660’s overall visual appeal but also enables the rider to grip the motorcycle easily.

