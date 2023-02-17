Ampere Zeal EX Entry-Level Electric Scooter Launched

Ampere Zeal EX entry-level electric scooter has been launched in India. The sporty e-scooter has been designed to create a comfortable and smooth city riding experience for the youth.

Ampere Zeal EX is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 69,900 in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Furthermore, buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 6000. The benefits are valid till 31st March 2023.

The new Zeal EX is a sporty electric scooter. Its youthful style with sporty decals, and dual-tone colour makes it an aspirational product for the young generation.

The Zeal EX, which has a certified high range of 120 km, will be equipped with CAN-enabled Lithium-ion Battery, a large battery pack, multiple ride modes, side stand sensor, and more. It will be available in three iconic colours inspired by India - Stone Grey, Ivory White, and Indigo Blue.