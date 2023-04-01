Ampere Launches Limited Edition RCB-Themed Primus Electric Scooter

Ampere is the official EV partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is collaborating in the upcoming T20 season with a series of interesting announcements. Ampere is launching a limited edition RCB-themed Ampere Primus electric scooter.

One electrifying RCB player every home game will receive a stunning limited-edition Ampere Primus scooter as an award. RCB-themed Ampere Primus will be available for pre-bookings at INR 499 for a limited period starting the first week of April. Details will be shortly available on the website.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd., said:

Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for the multiple usage needs of any Indian family. It has a very high appeal for modern millennial commuters with discerning tastes. The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric.

