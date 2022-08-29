Ampere Electric Scooters Now Available on Flipkart

Ampere electric scooters will now be available for purchase on Flipkart. Initially, only the Ampere Magnus EX will be listed online but more models are expected to be added in the future.

In the pilot phase, the customers across Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Pune will be able to access the product and also avail of state-specific subsidies and benefits.

Post placing an order on Flipkart, the customers will be contacted by the local authorized dealership for completion of RTO registration, insurance, and delivery of the scooter. The entire process, from the time of order to doorstep delivery, will be completed within a span of 15 days, making the purchase experience smooth and hassle-free for customers.

Ampere Magnus EX epitomizes best-in-class comfort and functionally superior performance with a host of improved & innovative features. With a mileage of up to 100 km per charge, an innovative slanted cradle design, and a high capacity 1200-Watts motor, the Ampere Magnus EX promises a powerful, lean and efficient driving experience. It also features super saver eco mode & peppier power mode for versatile driving choices and comes in three exciting colors Metallic Red, Graphite Black & Galactic Grey.