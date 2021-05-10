2021 Skoda Fabia In Monte Carlo Livery - IAB Rendering

Skoda recently unveiled the all-new fourth-generation Fabia hatchback for international markets. The new Skoda Fabia is underpinned by Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0 platform and is a huge leap over its predecessor in terms of size, interior and features and even on the powertrain department. Although the design of the 2021 Skoda Fabia is more evolutionary than revolutionary over its predecessor, it still looks very smart and stylish. Building on that style, we couldn't help but imagine a Monte Carlo version of the new Fabia. So here's a rendering of the 2021 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo as imagined by our in-house rendering artist, Shoeb R. Kalania.

The Fabia was offered in Monte Carlo spec even in its third-gen avatar, and this new model has been imagined on similar lines. Typical to Skoda Monte Carlo models, all the chrome and flashy bits on the Fabia have been replaced by stealthier gloss black trim elements. The chrome surround on the signature butterfly grille has been blacked out. The ORVMs and the roof have also been given a similar treatment. Additionally, the front bumper and and the door sills have been garnished with blacked-out skirts. Typical to most Monte Carlo models, this Fabia has been imagined in a scintillating shade of red that contrast beautifully with the blacked-out elements.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Visualised - Looks Rad! [Video]

The Monte Carlo Edition also rides on larger dual-tone wheels. One also cannot miss the 'Monte Carlo' badge on the front fender. Although the rear quarter of the hatch is not visible in this rendering, it could boast of a roof spoiler and a blacked-out diffuser-like element on the bumper. As of now, Skoda has previewed the 2021 Fabia only in its standard guise, but a top-spec Monte Carlo variant is sure to join the lineup at a later stage. On the inside, the Fabia Monte Carlo could feature a sportier steering wheel, dual-tone red-black leatherette MONTE CARLO trademark seats, sporty stainless steel foot pedals and more.

The new Skoda Fabia measures 4,107mm in length, 1,780mm in width, 1,460mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,564mm. Compared to the third-gen model - which was skipped for India - just in length and width, the upcoming Fabia has grown by 110mm and 48mm respectively. The wheelbase, meanwhile, has gone up by 94mm. Styling has to be one of the strongest suits of the new Fabia but apart from just looking great, the body is much sleeker with a drag co-efficient of 0.28, an improvement over its predecessors' 0.32 drag co-efficient. That also helps improve fuel efficiency and agility.

Under the hood, the 2021 Fabia is powered by a wide array of engine options. The range starts with a 1.0L MPI engine that will come in two states of tune: 65hp/95Nm and 80hp/95Nm. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Next up is the 1.0L TSI engine that also comes in two states of tune - 95hp/175Nm and 110hp/200Nm. While the former is being offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the latter is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. With the 1.0L TSI 7-speed DSG powertrain, the Fabia can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 9.5 seconds before hitting a top-speed of 205 kph.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.