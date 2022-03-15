Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched in India, to Rival Yezdi Scrambler

Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Royal Enfield Scram 411 - the brand’s first ADV crossover. The new Scram 411 is an engaging, accessible and capable street scrambler, with the heart of an adventure motorcycle. Built on Royal Enfield’s proven LS-410 engine platform and the Harris Performance chassis, the Scram 411 combines spirited agility on urban streets, with competent rough-roading capabilities. Focused and purposeful changes in the riding geometry and ergonomics make it ideal for in-city riding, as well as unpredictable, challenging trails off the urban grid.

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is powered by the globally appreciated 411cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine has a maximum power of 24.3bhp at 6500rpm and max torque of 32Nm at 4000-4500 rpm which ensures smooth power delivery and strong bottom-end torque that elevates the overall performance. The motorcycle is easy to manage over long urban commutes with minimum gear shifts, and the confidence-inspiring engine performance allows it to tackle bad roads, and off-road sections easily.

Traversing the urban maze on a motorcycle demands confidence, comfort and stability - be it snaking traffic snarls and pot-holed roads, or the hidden tracks on back roads best for cheeky evening slides. With its long-travel suspension and monoshock, and class-leading 200mm ground clearance, the Scram 411 promises a smooth and comfortable ride for the rider and pillion over long stretches on the saddle. The telescopic front suspension with 41mm forks and 190mm travel, along with 180mm travel on the rear with monoshock linkages, ensure stable and confident riding over varying and rough road conditions. The front and the rear discs combined with dual-channel ABS, offers confident braking.

The change in the riding geometry is brought about by the 19-inch, dual-purpose front tyre. This, combined with the 17-inch rear tyre, is the key element that brings nimble handling to the motorcycle. The new motorcycle has a digital-analog instrument cluster that provides easy access to essential information on the digital screen.

Bookings and test rides begin across dealerships in India today at a limited period introductory price of INR 2,03,085* for the Graphite Red, Yellow and Blue; INR 2,04,921* for the Skyline Blue and Blazing Black; and INR 2,08,593* for the Scram 411 Silver Spirit and White Flame.