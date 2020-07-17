Currently, Nissan Motors India has no immediate plans of bringing the all-new Nissan Kicks to India any time soon. In fact, the Japanese car maker has just launched the BS6 version of the current Nissan Kicks with a new turbocharged petrol engine to meet the new emission regulations. However, the facelifted Global version of the Nissan Kicks, which first had its global premiere in Thailand, has now gone on sale in Japan but in its e-Power series-hybrid guise. Armed with the company’s new PROpilot driver assistance technology, the new Nissan Kicks carres a price tag of 2,759,900 Yen, roughly INR 19 lakh.

In terms of styling, the new Nissan Kicks is not wildly different from the current model but definitely has enough to spruce up the entire looks. The updated V-Motion grille has now been elongated, the LED headlights now sharper and the bumper is a lot more pronounced. At the side, the re-designed 17-inch alloy wheels get a turbine-styled, two-tone look and continue the flaunt a floating-type roof effect. The new Nissan Kicks is available in 13 different colour options, with four two-tone colour combinations. Step inside and the updated model carries a similar cabin design as the outgoing model. The only difference that you would find is the addition of an electric parking brake button in the centre console. Other than this, goodies like leather seats, chunky multi-function steering wheel, 360-degree camera, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto continue to impress. Another nifty feature are the Zero Gravity seats which are designed to enhance comfort and reduce fatigue over longer journeys.

The biggest change is the new e-Power powertrain, which uses a gasoline motor to generate charge to an electric motor, which then sends power to the wheels. The EM57 electric motor sources power from a 1.57 kWh lithium-ion battery that is being constantly topped up by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit. The electric motor is capable of generating 129PS and a maximum torque of 260Nm. The driver has three driving modes to choose from - Normal, S, Eco and EV. The new Nissan Kicks also features an e-pedal, which can be used to accelerate or decelerate using just the throttle pedal. The Nissan Kicks e-Power also gets Nissan’s PROpilot driver assistance technology which uses a radar-guided system to automatically drive the car only long journeys. The system can keep the right distance from the car in front, stay centre in its lane and brake when needed.

