The all-new 2020 Honda City is a significant upgrade over its previous model. It has several new and exciting features that should be able to lure in more buyers. One of the key features of the 5th-gen Honda City is Alexa Remote Capability.

The 2020 Honda City is India’s first connected car to come equipped with Alexa Remote Capability. This is an industry-first initiative taken by the Japanese car-maker. The Alexa Remote Capability allows customers to remotely control certain functions of the sedan, such as turning the AC on/off, using predefined voice commands. However, to enjoy the benefits of this handy feature, customers should have an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker, which is not a part of the standard car equipment/accessory.

While the Alexa Remote Capability is indeed one of the highlighting features of the 2020 Honda City, check out the video below to know some more interesting facts about the upcoming sedan.

The 2020 Honda City carries design cues that have been borrowed from the latest Honda Civic. Features such the full-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and L-shaped LED turn signals, Z-shaped wrap-around rear combination lamps with LED edge light and LED side marker lamps, prominent front grille, aggressive fascia, striking alloy wheels, sporty side profile, and sharp bumpers make the new City a very attractive car.

The all-new 2020 Honda City should have been at the dealerships across the country in April this year. However, the Covid-19 health crisis forced the Japanese car-maker to temporarily shut down its operations and postpone the launch of the new car. Now, with the world slowly getting back to some form of normalcy, the production of the upcoming Honda City has commenced at the company’s manufacturing facility located in Greater Noida, UP. Honda has planned to launch the 5th generation City next month.