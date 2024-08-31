All Electric Premium Mid Size smart SUV Designed by Mercedes-Benz

Smart, the premium all-electric auto brand, has just unveiled its latest marvel, the smart #5, at a grand world premiere in Byron Bay, Australia. This all-new electric mid-size SUV marks a significant step for the brand, pushing beyond urban mobility to embrace the adventurous spirit of a premium SUV.

Tagged as the ‘Contemporary Adventurer,’ the smart #5 is designed to encourage exploration while maintaining the comfort and luxury expected from a high-end vehicle. It boasts state-of-the-art electric drive systems and advanced driver-assistance technologies (ADAS), making it the most spacious and intelligent smart car to date. With this launch, smart reaffirms its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of global customers.

Designed by Mercedes-Benz, the smart #5 continues the brand’s innovative design language, featuring signature elements like the panoramic halo roof and frameless doors. Its boxy and upright silhouette is both bold and functional, with short front and rear overhangs adding to its dynamic look. The vehicle stretches to 4,705 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm, offering a spacious interior.

The smart #5’s interior is a blend of luxury and technology. Inspired by the Concept #5, it features zero-gravity seats with a 121-degree recline angle, leather upholstery, and integrated safety systems like head curtain airbags and seat-integrated safety belts. Rear passengers are treated to first-class amenities, including generous headroom, heated seats, and an electric sunshield. Premium touches such as oak wood trim and curved oblong design elements enhance the cabin’s sophisticated feel.

Underpinning the smart #5 is an advanced 800V high-voltage platform that delivers remarkable charging speeds and range. The 100 kWh battery can reach 70% capacity in just 15 minutes, offering an impressive range of over 740 km (CLTC). This makes the smart #5 an ideal companion for long journeys and off-grid adventures, supported by on and off-road driving modes like Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud, and Rock.