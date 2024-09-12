BYD M6 Electric MPV Debuts in Thailand

BYD has introduced the M6 electric MPV to Thailand, marking its second market entry after Indonesia. The launch took place in Bangkok on September 9, with prices starting at 829,900 baht ($24,700).

The BYD M6 features a 204-horsepower electric motor, producing 310 Nm of torque and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. Powered by a 71.8 kWh blade battery, it offers an NEDC range of 530 kilometers.

This six-seater MPV measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,690 mm in height, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. The launch reinforces BYD’s growth in Southeast Asia, adding to its 50,000 vehicle sales and 117 outlets in Thailand.

Source