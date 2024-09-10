1.5 Million BMW Cars Affected by Integrated Braking System Fault

BMW has confirmed a widespread issue with its Integrated Braking System (IBS), impacting over 1.5 million vehicles worldwide. The German automaker revealed that the problem, initially believed to affect fewer cars, now spans a significant portion of their global fleet, and fixing it will cost BMW hundreds of millions.

Rather than calling it a "recall," BMW has labeled it a "technical action" aimed at addressing the faulty IBS, a system that integrates brake actuation, braking force assistance, and brake control into a single module. The problem affects not only delivered cars but also vehicles awaiting shipment, causing BMW to halt deliveries of affected models.

The IBS, used in models ranging from the compact X1 to the flagship X7 and XM, improves brake response and driving stability, making the issue critical for safety. Despite the challenge, BMW is working swiftly to resolve the problem across its lineup.

Source