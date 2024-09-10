High-Performance Nissan Ariya NISMO Debuts on World EV Day

Nissan has unveiled the Ariya NISMO, a high-performance electric crossover designed for those who crave speed and innovation. Launched on World EV Day, this 100% electric vehicle combines the advanced e-4ORCE system with 320kW power and 600Nm torque to deliver a thrilling driving experience.

The Ariya NISMO accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 5 seconds, while its 87kWh battery ensures powerful, consistent performance. Its ability to go from 80-120 km/h in just 2.4 seconds highlights its motorsport-inspired engineering, offering handling that rivals even the GT-R Nismo.

Equipped with a 22kW on-board charger, the Ariya NISMO supports rapid charging at public AC stations, providing convenience on the go. Sales are expected to begin in January 2025 across Europe, except in Cyprus, Malta, and Northern Ireland.

Nissan’s Ariya NISMO promises to elevate electric driving to new heights, blending eco-friendly technology with pure performance.